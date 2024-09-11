Detective Conan will go on indefinite hiatus from next week

The endless mysteries and clever solves every Thursday are coming to a sudden halt as Detective Conan manga is going on an indefinite hiatus from next week.

Though One Piece is known to be one of the longest-running manga out there, it’s still behind Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan. You might remember the anime show (better known as Case Closed), where we followed little Conan solving all sorts of crimes.

After three decades of continuous serialization, the detective manga is going on an indefinite hiatus after its appearance in the Weekly Shonen Sunday #42. The issue, featuring Detective Conan File 1133, will be released on September 11, 2024.

Titled ‘The Dark Red Last Act’, the chapter marks the start of the manga’s break. Though we don’t know when Detective Conan will return, we can assume that it will come back at some point since the story is far from over.

Gosho Aoyama/TMS Entertainment The protagonist Shinichi Kudo in his real body

As expected, readers are pretty upset about the hiatus, but they’re supportive of it, especially considering the long run of the series. One X user commented on the news, “Sad to see it going on hiatus but I understand.”

“I can wait especially after the recent chapter that came out,” added another. A third wrote, “Gosho Aoyama, please check your health and complete your series.”

“And that’s Gosho beginning his year-end vacation,” joked a fourth.

The story of Detective Conan begins with the teenage detective Shinichi Kudo and his childhood friend Ran Mouri at an amusement park. While chasing two criminals from a mysterious organization, Shinichi is fed a strange pill and turns into a kid.

Thus begins his journey as Conan, a kid trying to find those men and get his body back, all the while hiding his true identity from Ran and the people around them. Along the way comes many mysteries that he solves while keeping his cover.

For more manga updates, check out our Jujutsu Kaisen ending guide and My Hero Academia ending explainer. You can also find out what happened in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160.