Demon Slayer: Will Akaza appear in the Infinity Castle Arc’s first movie?

According to a recent leak, the Water Hashira and Tanjiro will be seen fighting against the Upper Moon Three Akaza in the first movie of the Infinity Castle Arc of Demon Slayer. Well, let’s see if the revelation is true.

Infinity Castle is the longest arc of the Demon Slayer series, and it was supposed to get adapted as the fourth season of the anime series. However, now, it’s confirmed that the arc will be adapted into several films. Keeping in mind the previous projects of the franchise, we can say that the news must not have lessened the excitement among the community.

Moreover, after seeing Tanjiro and the other Hashiras saving the entire Swordsmith village from the deadly demons, nime fans are really intrigued to see how our beloved protagonist will deal with more threats that are supposed to come his way in the Infinity Castle Arc.

However, a recent rumor revolving around the Upper Rank Three has surfaced online, and it has become another reason for fans to go bonkers over the first film of the anticipated arc.

Will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc’s first movie feature Akaza?

Infinity Castle Arc features several battles between the demon warriors and Muzan’s Upper Rank demons. The battles include Kanao Tsuyuri, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma vs. Doma, Gyomei Himejima and Sanemi Shinazugawa vs. Kokushibo, Muichiro Tokito, Genya Shinazugawa, and others vs. Nakime and Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro Kamado Vs. Akaza. So, until there is no official news about which battle will get screentime in the first film, it’s not certain if Akaza will be the big bad villain of the first movie.

The glimpse of the Infinity Castle was already given by the creators in the Swordsmith Village Arc, but the upcoming movie will give us a better picture of it. We will be able to see different combats taking place in the castle when the Hashiras proceed to it in search of Muzan.

Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro Kamado vs Akaza: A brief summary

Tanjiro and Tomioka look for Muzan in the Castle. However, on their way, they come across Akaza, and before the demon even appears in front of the duo, Tanjiro recognizes him by his body odor. Well, that’s because in the Mugen Train Arc, he came across Akaza – but at that time, the Flame Hashira took the entire damage on himself.

When the fight between the three begins, Akaza and Tomioko can’t resist acknowledging Tanjiro’s growth in terms of his fighting skills. Besides that, the arc also sheds some light on Akaza’s motives. Even though Tanjiro has used Hinokami Kagura several times, he will be seen using it to its full potential in the fight against the Upper Rank Three.

