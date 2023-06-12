Will there be a Demon Slayer Season 4?

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale is less than a week away. Although the Swordsmith Village Arc is drawing its end, the story is far from over. Delve deeper to find out if there will be a Demon Slayer Season 4.

Demon Slayer is a popular shonen anime and manga series that follows Tanjiro Kamado, who is on a quest to find a cure for his demon sister. The series has gained immense popularity with its three seasons and one canon movie.

Article continues after ad

With the intense storyline, character development, fast-paced action, stellar animation, and magnetic soundtrack, the series has everything shonen fans can hope for. Season 3 covers the “Swordsmith Village Arc” featuring two Upper Moons attacking the village.

Although Zenitsu and Inosuke are not part of this season, the series makes it up, giving more screen time to Hashiras Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito. The story is only getting more intense as the arc ends. Here’s what we know about Demon Slayer Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Is there going to be a Demon Slayer Season 4?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is currently under production, and the animation studio will be Ufotable, just like the previous seasons. Demon Slayer is currently the most popular franchise of the studio, which is why the confirmation of a sequel was announced while season 3 was ongoing.

Although the release date has yet to be announced, the fourth season will mostly air in 2024. Demon Slayer was first released in 2019, and since then, the studio has released a movie and new seasons each consecutive year.

Article continues after ad

What will happen in the upcoming season?

Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer Season 4 will cover the “Hashira Training Arc.” Mitsuri and Muichiro manage to overpower the Upper Moons by awakening their Demon Slayer Marks. This gives hope to the Ubuyashiki Family, who are in peril because of the master’s deteriorating health and the decrease in demon slayers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Therefore, the Hashira decide to train themselves and their juniors in hopes of levelling up enough to defeat the Upper Moons and even Muzan Kibutsuji. Fans will also learn about Giyu’s past and his friendship with Sabito. However, the Hashira Traning Arc is only nine chapters long, from 128 to 136.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, it is highly likely that Demon Slayer Season 4 will also cover the “Infinity Castle Arc.” It is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc, which will feature the final showdown between the demon slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji. The key fights in this arc are Zenitsu vs Kaigau, along with Giyu and Tanjiro vs Akaza. The arc is 47 chapters long, from 137 to 183.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams