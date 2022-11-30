Demon Slayer Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko. To help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything currently known about Demon Slayer Season 3.

Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime which took the world by storm in 2019. After its 26 episode Season 1 debut, fans and critics alike commended the series’ high quality animation and strong narrative pacing.

Animation studio Ufotable followed up their initial success with a high production movie and a second season of the anime. And now, they’re preparing for the third season. The official title for the season three is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen, or Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc in English.

Ufotable Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way.

As of now, there is no official release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc. But speculation can be made.

Between season 1 and season 2, there was a solid two year gap. But don’t expect to wait that long this time around. A big reason why the second season of Demon Slayer took so long was due to the creationof Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, Ufotable’s massive movie production.

This time around, there doesn’t appear to be another movie in between seasons. The speculated release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is therefore the fall of 2023 or winter of 2024.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Cast

The majority of the Demon Slayer Season 3cast is expected to remain the same from Season 2, just as it was for Season 1 and Mugen Train. Here is the main Japanese cast:

Kamado, Tanjirou (Natsuki Hanae)

Agatsuma, Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono)

Inosuke Hashibira (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka)

Kamado, Nezuko (Akari Kitou)

Muzan Kibutsuji (Greg Chun)

Hotaru Haganezuka (Daisuke Namikawa)

Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa)

Giyuu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai)

The list will be updated as more characters and trailers reveal for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Plot

The anime is based on a preexisting manga, which concluded in 2020. Therefore, the plot is rather set in stone. No spoilers will be included here.

For those who want to get a head start, the advertised arc in Demon Slayer Season 3 is the Swordsmith Arc, which occurs in Chapters 100 to 127 in the manga.