Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11: Release date & spoilers

The recent chapter features Mitsuri’s fight against Zohakuten as she awakens her demon slayer mark. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11.

The third season of Demon Slayer is reaching its end. Now that Upper Moon Five Gyokko is defeated, Upper Moon Four Hantengu is the only one threatening the village.

The recent episode features Mitsuri Kanjori’s backstory and her demon slayer mark. Fans witness the awakening of two marks simultaneously and for the first time. However, the battle against Hantengu is far from over.

Article continues after ad

Mitsuri has used up too much of her strength and time is running out as the dawn approaches. Therefore, Tanjiro runs after Hantengu’s real body. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 will release on 18 June at 11:15 pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday. The finale will be a 45-minute-long episode.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:15am PDT

11:15am EDT

12:15pm Brazil

3:15pm UK

4:15pm Central European Summer Time

8:45pm India Standard Time

2:15am Australia

4:15am New Zealand

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 spoilers

Viz Media

The season’s finale will reveal the final form of Upper Moon Four Hantengu. The form called Urami is the manifestation of resentment and he can use the powers of all previous clones. While Mitsuri battles Zohakuten, Tanjiro and the others chase after Hantengu’s real body.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Annoyed by the demon’s continuous escape, Genya starts throwing trees at Hantengu. Nezuko uses this opportunity to use her Blood Demon Art and jump with Hantengu from a cliff. Furthermore, Tanjiro attempts to use Zenitsu’s incredible speed.

Article continues after ad

He reminisces how Zenitsu gains speed using Thunder Breathing. However, Nezuko is exposed to sunlight, making Tanjiro believe that she has disintegrated, only to be surprised afterwards. Turns out, Nezuko, despite being a demon, can now stand under the sunlight without getting burned.

However, this catches Muzan’s attention, who now decides to consume Nezuko and conquer the sun. This will help the demon get rid of all his weaknesses. The finale will also reveal Muzan’s past as a human and his transition to a demon.

Article continues after ad

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams