Demon Slayer’s most hated character isn’t Muzan

You’d expect Demon Slayer’s most hated character to be Muzan, but fans reveal they hate Kaigaku a lot more than the demon king.

Demon Slayer usually portrays its characters as flawed and humane rather than outright evil. Even certain villains get sympathetic backstories. Of course, there are some exceptions, including the main baddie, Muzan.

However, the character of Kaigaku is worse in a way. That’s because he just isn’t a villain; he used to be close to two major characters before he betrayed both of them. What’s more, he’s a bottom feeder who climbed up the ranks after the defeat of three Upper Moon demons.

Article continues after ad

As a child, Kaigaku was an orphan under Gyomei’s care. But when cornered by a demon, he betrayed his caretaker and the other orphans, leading to their deaths and Gyomei being falsely imprisoned for their murders.

Koyoharu Gotouge/ufotable

Later, he became a demon slayer and was taken in by the former Thunder Hashira Jigoro alongside Zenitsu. But lust for power drove him to become a demon. Pained and ashamed by Kaigaku’s betrayal, old man Jigoro died by seppuku.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jigoro’s death changes Zenitsu forever. In the Infinity Castle Arc, he finally comes face-to-face with Kaigaku, who’s now become the Upper Moon Six demon, following the death of Gyutaro and Daki. Their battle is a spectacle to see.

“Dude tied into the tragic backstory of not one, but two core characters to the plot. No spoilers, but I’m ready to see this guy go down,” commented one user on Reddit about Kaigaku.

Article continues after ad

Another joined, “F**k this guy, first he betrayed Gyomei and then how this mf treated Zenitsu.”

“The beating Gyomei gave the demon in the temple should have been meant for him lmao,” added a third.

A fourth wrote: “Sh*tty as a human, sh*tty as a demon.”

Kaigaku will play a major role in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy. For more on the demons and their slayers, check out the anime’s huge sales milestone and which unexpected friendship has fans waiting.

Article continues after ad