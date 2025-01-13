Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle release date may have just leaked 

Sakamoto Days (Season 1) – Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is probably the most anticipated anime film in 2025, and Sony might have accidentally leaked the release date. It is the sequel to Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, the latest season on TV.

When the Demon Slayer anime was green-lit, it included a 26-episode season and a movie, Mugen Train, which became the highest-grossing movie in Japan, and later the biggest Japanese film worldwide. After that, more sequels were announced, as the anime hasn’t fully covered the manga yet.

Article continues after ad

The Infinity Castle movie is actually the first in a trilogy adapting the penultimate arc in the series. So far, there are no information regarding the titles of the upcoming two movies. Given the series’ popularity, both fans and the production team have high expectations for these movies.

Infinity Castle movie may drop in September 2025

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc may hit cinemas on September 12, 2025, according to a new leak.

Officially, the first movie is only set for 2025, without any specific release date. However, the French website for Sony Pictures listed a page for an ‘Untitled Sony/Crunchyroll/Aniplex event film’ set to debut on September 17, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this could be any movie distributed jointly by those companies, currently no title set for 2025 seems as big as Demon Slayer to be an “event film”. The page was later taken down.

Multiple cinema websites have also listed the movie, and according to The Numbers, it will be released in the US and UK on September 12, 2025.

If you search for “Untitled Sony/Crunchyroll/Aniplex event film” on Google, you can find several other websites listing the movie with an alleged date (some have already been taken down).

Article continues after ad

If there was any doubt it could be the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, German cinema chain CineStar listed the movie with a synopsis for the Infinity Castle arc. While the page was taken down, some users managed to screenshot it:

For now, Sony hasn’t confirmed this is the official date. It seems likely, but keep your eyes peeled for any other updates. In the meantime, check out our list of the best upcoming anime in 2025.

Article continues after ad