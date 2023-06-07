Demon Slayer: Gyokko’s true form explained

The recent episode of Demon Slayer features Gyokko’s true form, gathering mixed reviews from fans. Despite several comments about Gyokko’s true form being underwhelming, it is far from weak.

As Demon Slayer Season 3 draws near its end, fans witness Mucihiro’s overwhelming power during his fight with Gyokko. The young Hashira single-handedly defeated an Upper Moon Five, and it looked too easy.

As if Muichiro’s demon slayer mark wasn’t surprising enough, fans witness his tragic backstory that fueled Hashira’s determination to eradicate the demon. Furthermore, the taunting exchange between Mucihiro and Gyokko left the latter completely frustrated.

As someone who takes pride in his art and creation, Muichiro’s mocking words forced Gyokko to unleash his true form. Delve deeper to learn more about Gyokko’s true form in Demon Slayer and why it shouldn’t be underestimated.

Gyokko’s true form is a result of his technique Molting Transformation

Gyokko can molt and transform into his real form, which is similar to a merman. Only three people, including Muichiro Tokito, have witnessed it. Gyokko has the same facial feature and muscular physique when assuming his true form.

However, the most notable difference is his humanoid body covered in transparent scales similar to a fish. He also gains longer hair, black markings on various places around his body, webbed hands, a long tail, and a larger size.

As an Upper Rank, Gyokko already has exceptional durability, which further amplifies after he takes his true form. His skin becomes layered in thick and hard scales that are noted to be harder than diamonds, making his body extremely fortified.

Furthermore, whatever he touches is transmuted into fish. This makes him extremely dangerous to fight at close range. Gyokko’s true form allows him to use his most powerful technique, “Killer Fish Scales.”

This technique requires Gyokko’s incredible speed to unleash a flurry of physical assaults from a great distance. This method is devastating enough to kill out most of the nearby trees.

