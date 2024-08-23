Demon Slayer creator gender-swaps main characters in “hilarious” drawing

Demon Slayer fans are up for a “hilarious” treat as the manga’s creator has drawn gender-swapped versions of the series’ main characters.

Mangakas usually add little titbits or funny segments as extras in manga volumes. Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge did the same with some of his other acclaimed work. While some give us better insight into the characters, others are absolutely hysterical.

In this instance, the author gender-swapped four of his main characters for one of the volume extras. First, we see Inosuke, who doesn’t look all that different from his usual appearance (sans his boar head, of course). It’s expected, yet Inosuke’s contrasting looks and personality never stop being funny.

Next, there’s Nezuko. As expected, she looks very handsome as a boy. She also has a more serious look in her gender-swapped version. The last two pictures are where things get interesting. Zenitsu not only dons pigtails as a girl but also has freckles. Her eyebrows aside, it’s not all bad.

Tanjiro, however, takes the cake as the most notable gender-swapped character. His girl version, ‘Tenko’, has everything changed aside from his hair and earrings. Tenko has thick eyebrows, small eyes, and protruding teeth.

Needless to say, fans prefer the boy version after seeing this. One Reddit user wrote, “Tanjiro got done dirty.”

“Poor lad… he was done dirty,” joined another, while a third said: “Why’d they do Tanjiro like that?”

One user commented, “Does this mean Tanjiro is canonically ugly?”, to which someone replied: “I don’t think so. Daki did say he had pretty eyes. His fem version doesn’t look anything like him.”

Another added, “Friendly reminder Daki called Tanjiro ‘ugly’ but with pretty eyes while Inosuke was called beautiful. So yeah… Our boy is ugly in the universe. So he and Kanao are pretty much cute wife, ugly husband dynamic lol.”

Tanjiro may not look pretty as a girl but he’s all ready to take down Muzan in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy. Before the films come out, reacquaint yourself with the anime’s universe with our guides on every living Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps.