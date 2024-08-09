Demon Slayer anime reaches huge sales milestone

Demon Slayer’s popularity continues to rise even a few weeks after Season 4 ended, as the anime reaches a huge sales milestone.

Demon Slayer ended its latest season with a major plot twist as Muzan arrives at the Ubuyashiki mansion at the end of the Hashira Training Arc. Characters train relentlessly to awaken and maintain the Demon Slayer Marks to get strong enough for the final battle.

However, in the final episode, the mansion blows up, killing Kagaya, his wife Amane, and their two daughters. However, that’s only the beginning of the tragedy.

The story will be continued in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, a movie trilogy to finish the show instead of another season or two. Fans are torn over the announcement, but anticipation has grown since the Season 4 finale.

Recently, the Demon Slayer anime crossed a huge sales milestone as it now has over 3 million Blu-ray/DVD copies in circulation.

According to a popular account on Twitter/X, “The Blu-ray/DVD sales of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ has 3 million copies in circulation: –

Anime: 940.000 copies

Movie: Mugen Train: 1.990.000 copies

Live Event series: 73.000 copies

One fan shares, “Insanity… and they still have Infinity Castle trilogy incoming, they really gonna make an insane amount of money.”

“Insanity! Ufotable really hit the jackpot with this. No wonder why it seems like the anime has an unlimited budget,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “I remember that Mugen Train sold 1 million in its release week alone, surpassing Frozen 2’s record! The achievements of this film are unbelievable! I’m curious to see how Infinity Castle will do!”

Alongside physical releases, Demon Slayer is also available to stream on Crunchyroll.

