Delicious in Dungeon Season 2: First trailer, plot details & more

Fantasy anime fans are in for a treat as Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is coming soon – here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime.

Delicious in Dungeon has been a pleasant surprise from the Winter 2024 line-up. Armed with expansive worldbuilding and likable characters, it brought us along for a rare adventure, where we’re not looking to defeat the demon king but to find weird gourmet dishes.

The story follows the knight Laois Touden and his companions Marcille the elf, Senshi the dwarf, and Chilchuck the Half-foot as they explore the dangerous dungeons while learning more about food and forming bonds along the way.

Based on the incredible manga by Ryoko Kui, the anime show has been praised for its unique story and balance between comedy and fantasy. It received overwhelmingly positive responses from viewers, too, and they’re looking forward to the second season.

As of yet, there has been no release date for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 announced.

Netflix

The second season was confirmed right after the finale of Season 1. So, the sequel is already in production, but it’s difficult to guess when the final product will be released.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 1 is exclusively available on Netflix, and it’ll likely be the same for Season 2. Upon its release, it’ll be available on the streaming giant. However, whether Netflix will be the sole platform is yet to be announced.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 cast and crew

Netflix

However, there are some things we know. Like the first season, Studio Trigger is animating the sequel.

Voice actors for the main characters will also return, with Kentarou Kumagai, Sayaka Senbongi, Hiroshi Naka, and Asuna Tomari portraying Laois, Marcille, Senshi, and Chichuck, respectively.

Yoshihiro Miyajime is resuming his role as the director, with Yoshinori Mitsuda in charge of the music. Izutsumi and Thistle will have bigger roles in the second season, so we’ll hear more from their respective voice actors, Mitsuho Kambe and Yuu Kobayashi.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 trailer

The first trailer of Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 was released on June 13, 2024, the day the first season’s finale aired.

The trailer teases the group’s new adventure as they set out to slay the Red Dragon and rescue Falin. It also gives us a brief look into the season’s antagonist: Thistle. Also known as “Sissel, The Mad Sorcerer, The Lunatic Magician”, he’s the creator of the Island’s dungeon.

Aside from this, the rest of the trailer reveals nothing about the second season. Instead, it shows glimpses of certain moments from Season 1.

What will happen?

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 will pick up from Chapter 53, the beginning of the First Floor Interlude Arc.

Netflix

Season 1 was 24 episodes long and adapted from the start until Chapter 52. This means every episode covered two to three chapters on average. Based on this, we can estimate that Season 2 will adapt the rest of the manga.

But that’s only if the second season receives 24 episodes. If the upcoming anime sequel only has 12 episodes, like most seasonal shows, there’ll probably be another season after this.

The manga still has seven story arcs left. If Season 2 adapts the rest of the story, it’ll cover the Dwarf City Ruins Arc, the Lunatic Magician’s House Arc, Thistle Arc, New Dungeon Lord Arc, Winged Lion Arc, and Falin Arc.

If the manga ends up being 12 episodes long, then it’ll probably cover until the Thistle Arc, leaving the rest for a final season.

