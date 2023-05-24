Death Note musical coming to stage in English this year

The Death Note musical is one of the more popular anime-based musical shows, and now it’s on its way to Europe with an English-language version.

Death Note, originally written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, is one of the most popular and iconic manga and animes out there.

So much so, it’s had a live-action Netflix film, Simpsons parodies, and even an upcoming show from Stranger Things‘ Duffer Brothers.

And now, the story is set to take to the stage, as a musical adaptation is coming to the west this year, with an English translation.

Article continues after ad

Death is coming to the stage in London

It has now been revealed that Death Note: The Musical will make its English premiere at the London Palladium this year.

The musical has been out for a few years in Japan and Korea, which has led to acclaimed productions, and it has already had an English dub, which is available to watch online.

But now, this Winner of Best Musical at the Korea Musical Awards is now set to be performed fully in English, with its continued score by Frank Wildhorn (of Jekyll & Hyde and Bonnie & Clyde fame) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Article continues after ad

As it is based on the best-selling manga and anime, the plot of the musical is as such: “Tired of living in an unjust world where criminals run rampant, student Light Yagami stumbles upon a notebook. Dropped by a Shinigami, the book holds the ability to kill a person just by writing their name.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This concert production will be directed by Nick Winston and produced by Carter Dixon McGill Productions, along with Indie Theatrical.

The production will also involve:

Article continues after ad

Associate director and choreographer Alex Sarmiento

Musical director Chris Ma

Musical supervisor Katy Richardson

Orchestrator Jason Howland

Costume designer Kimie Nakano

Designer Justin Williams

Lighting designer Ben Cracknell

Sound designer Ben Harrison

Casting by Harry Blumenau

Artwork by Rebecca Pitt Creative

When will the Death Note Musical be performing in London?

Death Note: The Musical will play the London Palladium, on August 21 and 22, 2023. So there isn’t much time for you to grab tickets, especially as they go on sale from June 2, 2023.

The performances are set to be star-studded concerts, and if you want a taste, the musical’s lyrics have actually already been translated into English since 2015, which you can listen to in full here.

The Death Note anime is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. You can check out our other anime coverage here.