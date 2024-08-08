Deadpool: Samurai hilariously trolls readers with manga announcement

Deadpool: Samurai has announced its return with a second season – but not before trolling readers with a made-up series.

The Merc with a Mouth is apparently having the time of his fictional life in 2024. After the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine (which sees Hugh Jackman’s return with the signature adamantium claws), the antihero is making a comeback in the manga world.

On August 7, 2024, Shueisha announced Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 is coming to the Shonen Jump+ app. The manga will be created by Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi. But the announcement comes as hilariously as we’d expect from the notorious character.

Article continues after ad

When Shueisha listed a new romance manga on the app, nobody expected it to turn out to be a joke at their expense. Secret Steward starts off as any other high romance story, not giving us any reason to doubt its true nature.

Shueisha

However, halfway through the first chapter, we see Deadpool making his appearance. And not just quietly, either. He comes blazing in a truck and graphically decapitates the male lead with a straight face (not that we can see his face, but the expression is familiar enough).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Regenerating Degenerate doesn’t stop here. He also gives a nod to My Hero Academia by copying Dabi’s pose and asking readers if they’ve missed him. All of this before he fights some mantis-like monsters and announces his much-anticipated return to the pages.

Fans are overjoyed with Deadpool’s return as well as the hilarious troll. As one fan wrote on X/Twitter, “He returned A-Train style too with a mix of Truck-kun. GOAT in the comic world, GOAT in the manga world.”

Article continues after ad

Another joined, “I don’t know what I loved more. That it’s Deadpool or THAT HE USED TOUYA’S STANCE.”

“He did this after brutally murdering a romcom protag,” added a third. A fourth commented: “YES! Right after the movie!”

Don’t forget to catch Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 on the Shonen Jump+ app. And for more manga content, check out everything we know about Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 and our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266, One Piece Chapter 1123, and Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13.

Article continues after ad