Dead Mount Death Play Cour 2 release date announced with official trailer

Here, we come with good news for every Dead Mount Death Play fan: the anime’s first cour concluded in June 2023 – now, it’s time for the second cour to arrive.

Being adapted from the manga of the same name, the first cour of Dead Mount Death Play was released in April 2023, and it captivated fans with its striking and well-crafted storyline. When the series ended, fans eagerly waited to witness more of the Corpse God’s adventures.

Dead Mount Death Play follows a Corpse God who gets reincarnated as a boy named Polka Shinoyama after getting murdered. He believes that he would be able to live a peaceful life this time. However, things do not take a pleasing turn as he gets surrounded by a bunch of threats in his new life.

So, as the Corpse God will be in front of us again, let’s find out exactly when we will be seeing him overcoming every difficulty that comes his way.

Dead Mount Death Play Cour 2 will be released on October 9, 2023, on Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. Japanese fans can watch the episodes of the anime series on affiliated broadcasting channels such as TV Tokyo.

With the release date for the upcoming cour, fans were also delighted to see the official trailer and a new key visual featuring every pivotal character.

After seeing the trailer, it would be safe to assume that the second cour of the series will be filled with more fierce battles and dirty politics. Moreover, Cour 1 introduced us to Polka, and we have seen his character growth. The upcoming cour may give us the chance to get familiar with the main protagonist even more. Besides him, we will also gain more profound knowledge of his new world.

If you are someone who has been waiting for the series’ second cour, Corpse God, aka Polka, is coming your way with his new adventures on Crunchyroll pretty soon. And If you wish to watch the first cour again, then you must head towards the same anime streaming platform.

