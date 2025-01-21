Dandadan goes on unexpected hiatus and won’t return until this 2025 date

Dandadan fans will have to wait a little longer to read the next chapter of the manga, as the series has announced a sudden hiatus.

The anime adaptation, aired from October to December, has driven even more attention to the series, turning it into one of 2024’s biggest anime hits.

The manga, written by Yukinobu Tatsu, has become one of Shonen Jump+’s most successful releases since its debut in 2021, and it is likely to continue growing. In the story, Okarun and Momo Ayase make a bet to see who is right: he, who believes in aliens, or she, who believes in ghosts. They soon discover that both are correct.

While Dandadan Season 2 is already set to premiere in July 2025, many viewers started reading the manga to learn how the story unfold and what to expect from the next episodes.

When will the next chapter of Dandadan be released?

Crunchyroll

Dandadan’s manga is set to return on February 24, 2025 (or February 25, 2025, depending on your time zone).

Chapter 182 was released on Monday, January 21, following the usual schedule of the series, but Manga Plus (the official service in which the series is available for international audiences) has scheduled the release of the next chapter for February.

This hiatus was not previously announced, and so far, no other information has been shared regarding the reasons for this break.

However, since a return date has already been set, it’s likely that this is a planned hiatus — perhaps to give the author time to prepare for upcoming events or simply to rest. It’s also possible that the anime production team consulted him for the adaptation, and he may have been busy during the final months of 2024.

In the meantime, you can also read more about other Winter 2025 anime, like Castlevania: Nocturne, The Apothecary Diaries, Solo Leveling, and Sakamoto Days.