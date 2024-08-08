Dandadan studio animator breaks silence on anime leak

The Dandadan anime is facing a major crisis as several episodes have been leaked in a Netflix breach, and now Science SARU has broken its silence on the controversy.

On August 6, 2024, Netflix faced a major breach where a number of episodes of the highly-anticipated upcoming anime were leaked.

Dandadan is popular for its fluid battle choreography and detailed artwork. It centers around Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in ghosts, Takakura, a cynic of the occult, believes aliens are real.

In order to prove themselves right, they make a bet, which creates a string of hilarious events. This story of young love centers around the chaotic events, with ghosts, monsters, aliens, battles, and so on. However, six Dandadan episodes were leaked during the breach, as well as anime like Re: Zero, Terminator, Ranma 1/2, and Mononoke the Movie.

In light of the recent events, animator Kass Chapa has shared their thoughts on the situation. Chapa has worked in several animation studios such as MAPPA, A-1 Pictures, and Science SARU, the latter of which is the studio behind Dandadan.

The animator shared on Twitter/X, “This is our hard work. It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to. It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight-up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not.”

They further added, “Studios will only doubt our veracity and honesty. Which they already do, btw. I hope they sue whoever did it. Idc.”

In another reply, they shared, “I paid for Mononoke’s movie on Kickstarter and I plan on watching the movie legally once it releases in my country. Same with Dandadan over Netflix. Because I respect their work. If you dislike animators and our work just say so.”

Anime fans have expressed their support, with one writing, “I hope you can continue with your work. Also some actions need to be taken to prevent such leaks.”

“Felt so sad to see it and the other titles that leaked. Hope it’s isolated quickly but the damage is likely done,” shared another.

A third added, “I am truly amazed at the immaturity and reasons behind such behavior from leakers. Why do they want to harm the community like this?”

