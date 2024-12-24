Dandadan Season 2 teaser introduces “The Avatar of Hatred”

A new Dandadan teaser confirms production is underway on Season 2, and heralds the arrival of a villainous new threat with a very creepy name.

The Dandadan anime launched in October 2024, and was such a success that Season 2 was announced before the end of the show’s Season 1 run.

Based on the hugely successful manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu, the show combines horror and sci-fi with comedy and tragedy – a heady mixture that has spellbound audiences worldwide.

Here’s how Netflix describes the bizarre premise: “In a bet to prove whether ghosts or aliens exist, two high schoolers face terrifying paranormal threats, gain superpowers, and maybe even fall in love!”

Season 2 of Dandadan is coming in July 2025

The second season of Dandadan launches sometime in July 2025, with a description underneath the new teaser stating: “As Momo, Okarun, and Turbo Granny investigate what happened to Jiji’s family, they find themselves facing a series of bizarre encounters!”

The trailer kicks off with footage from the end of Season 1 when those same three characters are drawn to Jiji’s House, which Turbo Grandma explains has “soaked up too much human blood.”

Season 2 will therefore feature the horrors therein, with the trailer revealing that “he’s coming,” and referring to an entity as “the avatar of hatred,” which doesn’t sound good.

Though it remains to be seen if anything in Season 2 will be as good as Episode 7 of Season 1 – titled ‘To a Kinder World’ – which we declared the best Dandadan episode thus far, and is currently the show’s highest-rated installment on IMDb, with a massive 9.7 score.

For more on the series, you can read about the surprising musical Easter egg in the Dandadan credits, an explanation of the show’s unusual title, plus details of Dandadan’s antagonist. You can also check out our list of the best anime movies.