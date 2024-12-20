Netflix posts exciting Dandadan Season 2 update

Dandadan has been one of the anime hits of 2024, so-much-so that Season 2 was announced as Season 1 was concluding, and now we know when the new series will be arriving.

Adapted from the hugely popular manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu, Dandadan – aka Dan Da Dan – focuses on two high school teens who investigate the paranormal, bringing them into contact with ghosts, monsters, and aliens. Oh, and they’re also searching for a pair of missing testicles.

The critically acclaimed show debuted on October 4, 2024, and quickly became a hit across the 12 episodes that aired on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Season 2 was announced at the same time as the Season 1 finale appeared in December, but we didn’t know when it would air… until now.

Dandadan gets Season 2 release window

A Dandadan video that Netflix posted on social media has revealed that Season 2 will drop in July 2025. Which is just seven months after the end of Season 1.

Unfortunately, the 93-second video is simply the opening credits to the show, so doesn’t offer any clues regarding what to expect.

But the announcement has fans speculating about what might happen in the forthcoming run, with one writing, “Season 2 will be cursed house arc and alien invasion arc I hope.” Another said, “I was hoping we’d get Season 2 faster, can’t wait til everyone meets Vamola,” while a third claimed, “Kinta is coming baby.”

Those are all solid predictions, but it remains to be seen if anything in Season 2 will be as good as Episode 7 of Season 1 – titled ‘To a Kinder World’ – which we declared the best Dandadan episode thus far, and is currently the show’s highest rated instalment on IMDb, with a corking 9.7 score.

