Dandadan hides surprise pop star Easter egg in opening credits

Dandadan has taken over the anime world with its incredible adaptation, but many fans didn’t notice the opening credits feature a surprise pop star Easter egg.

The Dandadan anime is currently ongoing as each episode brings about a bunch of surprises. The eccentric story, expressive animation, and lovable characters have had fans hooked from the first episode.

The anime started airing in October 2024, with the first season consisting of 12 episodes. Made by Science SARU, the series is already one of the biggest hits of 2024.

The plot revolves around Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in spirits, Takakura, an occult cynic, believes that aliens exist. To prove themselves correct, they place a bet, which results in a series of hilarious incidents.

The opening theme of Dandadan, sung by Creepy Nuts, includes several interesting visuals. There’s a brief sequence of Momo dancing but it has a hidden reference to one of Rihanna’s old music videos.

The clip is from Rihanna’s 2012 hit song ‘Where Have You Been’, the fifth single from the album Talk That Talk. The song was a global success, even winning the Best Dance Performance award in the Soul Train Music Awards.

Fans were already in love with the opening, but after finding out about this reference, they’re even more enamored. As one wrote on X/Twitter, “This crossover is iconic! Momo’s energy paired with Rihanna’s vibe is a dream team!”

“Momo from Dandadan × Rihanna is an epic collab! Their styles together are fire! Can’t wait to see what they create,” said another.

“Cool detail! Never noticed it was Rihanna before, just Jiji and Ken hitting the Carlton in the back,” a third added.

