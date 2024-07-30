Dandadan manga taking long hiatus, but for good reason

Dandadan has just revealed a gap in the manga’s schedule spanning a few weeks, though it’s for a good cause.

Dandadan has grown exponentially since debuting in 2021. We have the anime show set for later this year, and currently the manga is up to 163 chapters with no signs of stopping.

Breaks are another story. Chapter 163 brought a dreaded delay for the next instalment, lasting exactly one month, but the creator, Yukinobu Tatsu, had a good excuse.

According to the mangaka, this hiatus is for “researching information.” There won’t be a new chapter in August, with Dandadan Chapter 164 arriving Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The explanation makes sense when you consider the central concepts. On one side, you have aliens, and on the other, ghosts. These encounters have escalated over the last couple of years, and keeping them fresh probably takes considerable effort by this point.

Always a chance Yukinobu has something big they want to get right as well. There’s a science to UFO encounters and spectral beings, you know!

In any case, a month is a long break for a weekly manga. One Piece usually only takes a week if Eiichiro Oda feels the need to break schedule, likewise for Jujutsu Kaisen. But if it’s what’s necessary than that’s it; maintaining weekly turnaround is tricky and Yukinobu deserves rest too.

We have the Dandadan anime screening publicly for the first time in September, as part of a theatrical event where the first three episodes will be shown across the US. This follows a screening for Anime Expo 2024 attendees.

Our Virginia Glazer was in attendance, calling Dandadan’s first episode “everything a manga-reader could want”. You can find out for yourself when the show comes to streaming in October. Check out our upcoming anime list for other shows to keep an eye on.