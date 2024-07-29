Dan Da Dan English voice actors say fans are not ready for “masterpiece” anime

Dan Da Dan’s anime adaptation is one step closer to being a reality as its two lead characters, Momo and Okarun, have now been cast with their official English voice actors.

Dan Da Dan is a prominent manga series that’s quickly become one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024 thanks to its over-the-top comedy and eye-popping action sequences.

The show, set to release in October, follows Okarun, an unassuming high school student obsessed with aliens and UFOs, and Momo, a Gyaru-gal who’s coming to terms with the spiritual power that she inherited from her grandmother.

These two characters face otherworldly challenges, punctuated by hilarious moments that bring the central cast closer together against the odds – and now, they’ve found their English voices.

As told in an official press release on July 29, 2024, Okarun will be voiced by AJ Beckles, while Momo will be brought to life by Abby Trott.

Beckles is best known for his work in Tokyo Revengers as Takemichi Hanagaki, Michizou Tachihara in Bungo Stray Dogs, and Kaname Tosen in Bleach.

It’s safe to say that Beckles is pretty excited about the opportunity to voice Okarun in Dan Da Dan, calling the series a “masterpiece.”

GKIDS AJ Beckles is known for voicing roles in anime series like Tokyo Revengers and Bleach.

“Getting to be a part of DAN DA DAN in any way is a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of the manga for a couple of years now. Hanae-san is an incredible actor! The honor of actually being able to play his counterpart as Okarun in the dub was something I never could have imagined being granted to me!

“Tatsu-san is a master of his craft, and I truly think this is one of those roles/stories that only comes around only once or twice in someone’s life and I am treating it with the utmost respect and care because of that. I can’t wait to show everyone my take on this ‘awkward fellow,’ and I want to assure every fan that’s been waiting for this adaptation that they have nothing at all to worry about. This will be a masterpiece!”

Trott is famous for her portrayal of Nezuko in Demon Slayer, as well as playing Spiral in X-Men ’97 and Machi in Hunter X Hunter – and she’s just as jazzed as Beckles to join Dan Da Dan’s lineup of kooky characters.

GKIDS Abby Trott is best known for playing Nezuko in Demon Slayer – and now, she’s bringing her talents to Dan Da Dan.

“You are not ready for DAN DA DAN…” she said. “As soon as I saw a clip of Science SARU’s immaculate animation, I knew this was something special. This show is absolutely electric. It’s hilarious, disturbing, beautiful, weird, dramatic, and raw – and I’m so excited to be voicing Momo in the animated telling of this EPIC manga! Ready or not…”

Dan Da Dan will be available on streaming services in October 2024, but before that, it will be released in select theaters worldwide from August to mid-September as a special three-episode theatrical release.