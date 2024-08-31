Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 still isn’t happening, but CD Projekt isn’t done with anime

Sadly, Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 isn’t any closer to becoming a reality, but CD Projekt hasn’t closed the door on animation.

Released in 2022 on Netflix, Cyberpunk Edgerunners came out of left field as one of the best anime of that year, thanks to the gorgeous realization of the namesake universe and compelling characters.

The anime show only lasted 10 episodes, but to say it was short and sweet would be an understatement, leaving viewers clamoring for more.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the project, made by Trigger, was only ever designed for one season, and the story we got was all anyone planned with this corner of Mike Pondsmith’s world. But CD Projekt, developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has revealed that more spin-offs are potentially in the offing.

“We are definitely planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk, so I hope that’s enough as an answer,” Michał Nowakowski, CEO of CD Projekt, said during an earnings call. “Expect to see more, for sure, but that’s as far as I can go right now.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He was asked specifically about the prospect of Edgerunners getting another season, to which he stated first that the company is “planning to have more in the sphere of pop culture”.

His answer talked around the notion of more Edgerunners, not outright saying that Season 2 isn’t happening, but making it clear what’s coming isn’t that.

It’s reassuring to know something is in the works that may capitalize on what was achieved with that TV show, though. Quality video game adaptations still aren’t totally common – just look at the Borderlands movie – and Edgerunners was the rare case of the spin-off actually launching better than the base game.

Article continues after ad

Alas, we’ll have to wait and see what Nowakowski is suggesting. CD Projekt has quite a few releases on the slate, many of which are mysteriously titled. You’ve got Project Orion, set in the Cyberpunk universe, Project Sirius, in The Witcher franchise, and an original IP on top of all that.

Article continues after ad

While we wait for details on all of the above, our guides on Solo Leveling Season 2, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and Dragon Ball Daima will keep you informed on their releases.