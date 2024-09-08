Cute anime ad from McDonald’s has heartwarming Studio Ghibli reference

McDonald’s has a released a cutesy new anime-inspired advert in Japan that contains an unexpected connection with none other than Studio Ghibli.

McDonald’s in Japan occasionally nods toward some of the best anime shows, with advertisements utilizing the comfy aesthetic of the medium to encourage consumers. The latest is definitely one of the most clever productions to come out of the chain.

The video, illustrated by Futatsumori Aya, shows a number of scenes with people eating McDonald’s food zooming into each other, with a hand literally pushing through each motif as if you’re filming someone on their phone.

It’s an eye-catching mechanic, and a particular scene should be more recognizable to Ghibli fans.

The fifth scene, encountered right after we see two friends on a hill enjoying burgers together, invokes The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, where an old bamboo gatherer finds a mythical young girl in a shoot.

The legend, dating back over a millennium, was the inspiration for the anime movie The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

The McDonald’s version is quite a ways different from Isao Takahata’s, going for a more straightforward approach to the set piece. Likewise, what looks like a cheeseburger in a princess’s hand – not sure that was ever in any retelling of the myth.

Still, it’s an effective bit of advertising; memorable, distinct, and makes you want to see it through, even if you’re not keen on any fast food. ‘Mikazuki’ by Ayaka plays over it, an easy bit of listening that’s just enough of an earworm to compel looking up the song afterwards.

Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to see the likes of Grave of the Fireflies get a nod somewhere down the line. Only Yesterday and My Neighbors the Yamadas are much more likely to come first.

