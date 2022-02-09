Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Winners: Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, more

The winners of the sixth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards have been officially revealed. From Attack on Titan to Jujutsu Kaisen and more, fans across the globe have voted to crown the best anime of the year.

Fans cast their votes across 26 different categories to crown the best anime voice actors, best animation, best fight scene, best protagonist, and more.

This year had a few bangers that took the anime scene by storm; Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 literally broke Crunchyroll, and Jujutsu Kaisen’s high-flying action and impressive fight scenes had Shounen fans’ jaws on the floor.

Of course, we can’t count out later additions like the adorable and heartfelt Ranking of Kings, which was released in October 2021.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards by category:

Anime of the Year: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

The 9-year-old Attack on Titan series is coming to an end with its final season.

Part 1 took home Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year award — and it’s no surprise, considering the hype literally crashed Funimation and Crunchyroll’s streaming services (and it happened again a year later with the release of Part 2).

Best Protagonist: Odokawa – ODDTAXI

ODDTAXI has accrued a loyal and passionate fanbase, and it’s not hard to see why — especially with a deep-cut protagonist like Hiroshi Odokawa.

The taxi driver has taken home Crunchyroll’s award for Best Protagonist for a number of reasons, his eye-opening discussions with his clients being just one of many.

Best Antagonist: Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Eren Jaeger is one of the more explosive anime characters out there, and his sudden shift in Attack on Titan the Final Season has won him Crunchyroll’s award for Best Antagonist.

We won’t spoil anything here, but if Part 2 is anything to go by — he might just take home this award again next year!

Best Fight Scene: Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen is hailed for having some of the smoothest fight scenes in Shounen anime right now, so it’s no surprise this show took home Crunchyroll’s Best Fight Scene award.

The hilarious brotherhood between Yuji and Aoi made for an uber-hype battle with big baddie Hanami.

Other awards

The rest of the 2022 Crunchyroll anime award winners are as follows:

Best Boy: Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Best Girl: Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Director: Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Best Animation: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Character Design: Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Score: Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Opening Sequence (OP): Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi

Best Ending Sequence (ED): Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Action: JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best Comedy: Komi Can’t Communicate

Best Drama: To Your Eternity

Best Fantasy: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Best Romance: Horimiya

Best Film: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance (Japanese): Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best VA Performance (English): David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 The Infinity

Best VA Performance – (German): René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance – (French): Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best VA Performance – (Portuguese): Léo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Best VA Performance – (Castilian): Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance – (Spanish): Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best VA Performance – (Russian): Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train