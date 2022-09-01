Crunchyroll adds new anime films, including Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll will be adding multiple films to its roster, including franchises like Psycho-Pass and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Anime film fans can rejoice, because Crunchyroll is about to drop a whole bunch of them!

It was announced earlier this week that the hit streaming service was planning to make multiple anime films from multiple different franchises available for streaming throughout September.

But when are these films dropping? Let us tell you…

What films are dropping on Crunchyroll?

There’s plenty of new films dropping on the platform, and they can be organized by what date they’re dropping.

The site seems to be dropping multiple films from the different franchises on the same days, seen by the Psycho-Pass and Free! films.

Without further ado, let’s see what’s in store…

September 1:

Afro Samurai: Resurrection

BanG Dream! Poppin’ Dream!

September 8:

Odd Taxi: In the Woods

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian

Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance

September 15:

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Sword of the Stranger

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

September 21:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

September 22:

High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-

Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond

Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise

Free! -Road to the World- The Dream

September 29:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

The availability for English subbed and dubbed versions will vary per film.

While there are no official dates, Crunchyroll will also be streaming these films throughout September:

Akira

Your Name

Wolf Children

The Boy and the Beast

Josee

The Tiger and the Fish

The Stranger by the Shore

Sing a bit of Hamrony

Crunchyroll is planning to add even more movies in October.