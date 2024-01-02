Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 1: Release date & time

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 1 is nearly here – so, here’s the exact release schedule for the new episode and what streaming platform it’ll be available to watch on.

Classroom of the Elite revolves around Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School’s students, who hold many dark secrets. The main protagonist, Ayanokouji, is also a complex character whose true motives are yet to be revealed in the series.

The second season hinted that we are close to discovering what he is up to and why he chose to be in Class D despite being one of the most intelligent students in the entire school.

Well, the first episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is approaching our screens with the answers we have been waiting for so long. So, let’s delve deeper into the article to find out when the anticipated episode can be expected.

Classroom of the Elite will be released on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on the AT-X channel in Japan. The other networks, such as Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and KBS, will simultaneously telecast the episode for the Japanese viewers. Here’s the release schedule that Crunchyroll will follow to simulcast the episode in different locations:

6:30am PST (January 3)

8:30am CST (January 3)

9:30am EST (January 3)

2:30pm BST (January 3)

7:00pm IST January 3)

11:30pm AEST (January 3)

What happened in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 finale?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2’s final episode created a base for the third season. In the beginning, Ayanokouji and Ryuen get involved in a conflict, though not physically. It was a mental battle that the former won. Ashamed of the defeat, Ryuen planned to leave the school, but Ayanokouji stopped him as he had different plans for him. Ayanokouji played smartly and made Ryuen a pawn. He then asks his new puppet to help him get Kushida out of the school.

As the story moved forward, we saw that Ryuen wasn’t the only pawn of Ayanokouji – in fact, his biggest puppet was Karuizawa. Later, Arisu Sakanayagi showed up and claimed that she had known Ayanokouji for a long time, but the latter said he didn’t remember meeting her. The two conversed in such a manner that made us believe we would see a clash between these two characters in the upcoming season, alongside the other significant events.

