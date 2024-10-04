Chainsaw Man creator says you need to read this underrated manga

One of the most incredible yet underrated Shonen mangas has received recognition from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, so here’s what you need to know.

Set in the 16th century, Centuria is a Shonen manga by Tohru Kuramori that follows Julian, a stowaway on a slave ship. Living in a gruesome world, Julian suffers all kinds of hardships after being sold by his mother. However, his life is changed forever when he meets Mira, a pregnant woman on the ship.

After a tragic incident, he embarks on a groundbreaking journey to find peace and freedom along with Mira’s newborn daughter, Diana. Centuria debuted in April 2024 and currently has 25 chapters.

Most fans may not know but Kuramori is Tatsuki Fujimoto’s former assistant, and this isn’t the first time this has happened. The creators of Spy X Family, Hell’s Paradise, and Dandadan have all worked with Fujimoto before.

In this case, the Chainsaw Man creator has shared support for Kuramori by recommending this manga to his fans.

Kuramori shared on Twitter/X, “Today, October 4th, volume 2 of Centuria is released! Thank you for your support! I received a comment on the cover from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man! I’m so happy, thank you so much!”

A popular Shonen Jump news account added, “Centuria by Tohru Kuramori is recommended by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man). The artist praises the ‘super serious fantasy drawing and monster design’ in the series. Kuramori is also a former assistant of Fujimoto.”

Centuria may not have a large fanbase on social media as of yet, but the people reading it do appreciate the story. One fan shared, “Centuria is incredible so far. It has such a strong start, and the implications for where it’s going to go story-wise are crazy. Can’t wait for a physical release here.”

Another one added, “Fujimoto is not only a fantastic mangaka, but he gives his assistants mythical powers that allow them to go on and create fantastic series themselves. What is he feeding them?”

“Centuria needs any help, first volume sales were… not good (nor even for a Jump+ manga),” commented a third fan.

You can read Centuria on the official Manga Plus app.