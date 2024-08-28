Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 is delayed – here’s when it actually comes out

The delay of Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 has put Denji’s rampage at a sudden halt – here’s the release date of the upcoming chapter.

Like other Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Chainsaw Man also takes a scheduled break every three weeks. After the consecutive releases of Chapters 173, 174, and 175, the series is on a hiatus this week.

This means the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will be released next Tuesday: September 3, 2024. In the Pacific time zone, the chapter will arrive at 7 am on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The upcoming chapter will follow the events of Chapter 175, continuing after Yoru’s fateful clash against Denji. The Chainsaw Man has already wiped out many fundamental concepts – like ears, mouth, arms, etc, – from existence after Nayuta’s traumatizing death.

He’ll likely erase more in the next chapter. However, to what extent? If Denji’s rampage continues for long, it will spell the destruction of the whole world. It must be stopped at some point. But the question is: who can stop Denji at this stage?

Hopefully, we’ll soon learn the answer to that. Maybe we’ll see the end of the carnage in the new chapter. But the most plausible case is Denji destroying more enemies as he completely loses himself in grief and pain.

With Chainsaw Man at such a crucial point, fans are feeling impatient for Chapter 176 to arrive. This all took a hilarious turn when Viz Media displayed the chapter without any image, with the message saying “product image coming soon”.

Fans are now joking about Pochita (and Denji) erasing the chapter out of existence. As one tweeted: “The countdown to drop a blank page was so unserious.”

“Wrap it up. Pochita ate the f**king manga,” wrote another, with a third saying, “I saw this and thought it was on purpose and brother believe me I laughed so f**king loud.”

A fourth shared, “Masterclass chapter. Fujimoto, you mad man. Chainsaw Man ate the ‘Chapter Release Devil’ off-screen.”

Don’t forget to catch Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 when it finally drops. Until then, catch up with other manga series with our guides on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, One Piece Chapter 1125, and Oshi no Ko Chapter 159.