Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 brings mouths back into the world in a shocking way

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 176, Yoru’s master plan finally works, unexpectedly bringing mouths back into existence.

While Chainsaw Man always had a flavor of strangeness, it’s been taken to a new height in recent chapters. After witnessing Nayuta’s traumatizing death, Denji goes berserk, losing himself in grief as he turns into his eponymous form.

Since then, he’s killed numerous enemies, all the while deleting some fundamental concepts from existence. The first one is ears, and eventually, snow, mouths, and arms also get removed from the world.

But this horrifying phenomenon finally comes to a halt in Chainsaw Man Chapter 176. As Yoru is about to die at the hands of the titular character, she takes a drastic step to defeat her opponent. It’s a huge sacrifice for her, but one she’s ready to make to defeat the strongest Devil.

Summoning her children – the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil – Yoru cuts through the Chainsaw Man and makes him throw up the Mouth Devil, thus bringing mouths back into existence.

This is a shocking development, especially since Yoru seemingly had no way of defeating the Chainsaw Man prior to this. But As Chapter 176 proves, the War Devil has more in her arsenal than she’s revealed. For example, every weapon is her children and she can use them whenever and however she wants.

Given that the chainsaw is a weapon itself, it makes us wonder if Yoru can have influence over Pochita, too. If that does turn out to be the case, it’ll be one of the most shocking twists in the manga, and that’s saying something.

Fans are losing their minds over Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 and how brilliantly this development is introduced in the story. As one posted on X, “I’m afraid we’re going to have to start having uncomfortable conversations about Part 2 potentially being better than Part 1.”

“THEY SAID THE ART FELL OFF. THEY SAID YOU LOST THE PLOT. THEY CALLED YOU WASHED. THEY TRIED TO SAY YOU CAN’T FLY, YOU CANT COOK. LET THEM KNOW, FUJIMOTO,” wrote another.

A third tweeted, “COME TO MOMMY‼ Yoru, I was unfamiliar with your game. You’re a horseman of the apocalypse for a reason.”

Yoru’s next move against the Chainsaw Man will be revealed in the upcoming Chapter 177, which will be released on September 17, 2024, following a break next week.

