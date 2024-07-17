After the break last week, Chainsaw Man is back again with Chapter 171, featuring a harrowed Denji going berserk on Barem.

Chainsaw Man never misses an opportunity to make Denji suffer. In Chapter 170, he got the shock of his life when he saw Nayuta’s severed head served on a sushi plate. But before Denji could react to the gruesome scene, the chapter ended.

Chapter 171 picks up from there and we finally see the young man’s reaction to the horrific death of his sister figure. After uttering Nayuta’s name in pained disbelief, he grabs Barem’s throat while his intestine spills from his stomach.

Soon the intestine wraps around Denji’s throat as he begins to pull Barem’s. It’s a grotesque scene and though it’s quite innkeeping with Chainsaw Man’s signature violence, still manages to shock the readers.

Denji pulls at Barem’s throat until his head is ripped off, all the while losing himself in his transformation. This is where the Japanese and English versions of the chapter differ. In the Japanese version, Denji can be seen pulling the string in his chest, while the English version shows Asa’s reaction in its place instead.

As Barem lies dead and headless on the floor, Denji’s transformation into the Chainsaw Man is complete. But he isn’t himself anymore, lost in pain and rage. Eventually, he ends up turning the whole restaurant to rubble in his rampage.

This is the first time Denji has gone berserk since the Control Devil Arc in Part 1. And given the circumstances that pushed him towards that, it’s completely understandable. However, things may not go so well for the unfortunate young man in the future.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 shows a new elite group from the Devil Extermination Department arriving at the scene. Known as the Special Division, the group is hellbent on taking down the Chainsaw Man, but without killing him. Looks like Denji has quite a few enemies to fight in the upcoming chapters.

