Chainsaw Man anime yet to confirm release date or second trailer

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 3 hours ago

The Chainsaw Man anime is still on the way, however fans are yet to receive a release date, or even a second trailer

Chainsaw Man, the hilariously gory upcoming anime which is being overseen by Studio MAPPA and Crunchyroll, is assumed to be coming out this year.

However, while many fans expected the release date to be revealed at this month’s Anime Expo 2022, no date ended up being revealed.

Not only that, but despite it being over a year since the first trailer was released, no other trailer has been revealed yet either.

Chainsaw Man release date: when is it coming out?

While no release date has been revealed – and it is unclear when that date will be given – Crunchyroll and MAPPA did tell fans to expect news coming in August at an Anime Expo panel. Could this be the release date? Time will tell.

This information was stated by the Anime Trending Twitter account, which was covering the panel. It also stated that additional details would be shared soon, and to “stay tuned to Crunchyroll Expo 2022, set for August 5-7 at San Jose.”

So it seems like Crunchyroll Expo could be the place for the release date, and possibly another trailer. If the show is going to premiere in October as people expect then it’d better be, as Chainsaw Man is running out of time to tell people.

Chainsaw Man: what is it about?

The upcoming Chainsaw Man anime will be based on the Shonen Jump series that is as massively popular as it is dark and gory. You can check out the intense first trailer for the series below:

Created by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, the show’s plot, according to Crunchyroll, is as follows: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.

“One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”

Crunchyroll Chainsaw Man isn’t just gory, it’s also rather raunchy

The series will be directed by Ryu Nakayama, and produced by Studo MAPPA, the same people who did Attack on Titan 4. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll with subtitles, along with dubs in English, French, and German.

As stated by Asa Suehira, the chief content officer at Crunchyroll: “With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service.

“Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”