Chainsaw Man anime gets new bloody trailer

A new epic trailer for the highly anticipated anime Chainsaw Man has dropped, and it looks just as bloody as ever.

Chainsaw Man, the hilariously gory upcoming anime based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which is being overseen by Studio MAPPA and Crunchyroll, has finally dropped a second trailer.

After a longer-than-expected wait, the trailer was released at Crunchyroll Expo this week in San Jose, and it definitely had enough bloody visuals to hype the audience up.

The trailer also gave a release date for the anime, meaning that fans won’t have to wait long to watch what is expected to be the next big hit in anime.

Chainsaw Man trailer drops on Twitter

The trailer has also been released on Twitter by the Catsuka account, which can be watched below.

As can be seen in the trailer, the show’s plot, according to Crunchyroll, is as follows: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.

“One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ – a man with a devil’s heart.”

As can be seen in the trailer, which is filled with bloody action, monsters, and the titular Chainsaw Man yelling “DIE!” at the very end, this anime is going to be a rip-roaring fun time.

As stated by Asa Suehira, the chief content officer at Crunchyroll: “With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service.

“Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

When and where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

While there’s no exact release date, Chainsaw Man will be premiering in October 2022, according to the trailer.

Chainsaw Man will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.