Chainsaw Man anime finally gets release date

The Chainsaw Man anime has finally been given a release date, and it’ll be coming very soon. Be prepared for the devil’s heart!

Chainsaw Man, the hilariously gory upcoming anime based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which is being overseen by Studio MAPPA and Crunchyroll, finally has a release date.

After a longer-than-expected wait, the trailer was released at the last Crunchyroll Expo in San Jose, and now a date has been given to really hype fans up.

So when can we see the Chainsaw Man in action? It might be sooner than expected…

The official Twitter account for Chainsaw Man has recently revealed that the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and Amazon Prime Video on October 11.

The Twitter account also announced that MAPPA will live stream a speaking event for the anime’s world premiere at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills on September 19.

Crunchyroll will similarly be streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world, both dubbed and subbed in English. The anime will also get Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

What will happen in the Chainsaw Man anime?

Crunchyroll describes the plot of the anime as follows as follows: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.

“One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ – a man with a devil’s heart.”

Ryū Nakayama (of Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen fame) will be directing the anime, and Hiroshi Seko (of Attack on Titan: The Final Season) is penning the script. Kazutaka Sugiyama (of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will be designing the characters.

Asa Suehira, the chief content officer at Crunchyroll, said: “With dark humor, dynamic characters, and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service.

“Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”