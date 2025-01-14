What time is Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 out on Netflix?

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will hit Netflix this week. The first season was well-received among critics, with an approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fan reception has been more mixed, but generally still good.

It is a sequel to the Castlevania animation, also on Netflix, but it doesn’t require knowledge from the previous series — those who have watched it can enjoy Nocturne even more, but newcomers won’t miss any major plot points.

The latest trailer teased Alucard’s highly-anticipated return, and it had a positive response. One commented on YouTube, “This season is going to be incredible the animation alone looks even better than the last season”. Another said, “Holy mother of sakuga. Netflix shows always go above and beyond with their animation”.

As usual, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 should be released with subtitles and audio options in many languages.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 release time

As this is an all-exclusive Netflix series, with no TV broadcast planned, all episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will debut at once on Thrusday, January 16, 2025, at 12am (PT).

Here is the premiere time for many countries and territories:

US (PT/EDT): 12am/3am

Mexico (Mexico City): 2am

Canada (Ottawa): 3am

Brazil: 5am

Portugal and Western Europe: 8am

UK (GMT): 8am

Spain and Central Europe: 9am

Algeria: 9am

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 10am

South Africa: 10am

Egypt: 10m

Ethiopia: 11am

Turkey: 11am

India: 1:30pm

South Korea: 5pm

Japan: 5pm

Australia (Canberra/AEDT): 7pm

New Zealand (NZDT): 9pm

How many episodes are there?

Netflix confirmed this season will contain eight episodes. The trailers preview Alucard’s return, a fight between Ritcher Belmont and Erzsebet Báthory, and also tease an arc for Maria Renard.

It’s possible there will be a third season, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne about?

Netflix

Nocturne follows Ritcher Belmont, a vampire hunter and distant relative of Trevor Belmont, and his adoptive sister, Maria Renard in a race against time to prevent Erzsebet Báthory from unlocking godlike powers that can bring the world to an end.

Erzsebét is based on a real Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer from the late 16th century. She is also known as Bloody Countess. In the story, she is one of Dracula’s nieces.

The story is set in France in 1792, during the French Revolution, taking place a few centuries after the Castlevania animated series.

Meanwhile, check out our review of the first episode of Sakamoto Days. You can also check other Winter 2025 anime, like Apothecary Diaries, Dr. Stone, and Solo Leveling.