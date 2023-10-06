Castlevania Nocturne: 10 strongest characters ranked

It’s been a couple of weeks since Castlevania: Nocturne was released, but the community is not getting tired of discussing the series, especially the well-written characters. Well, as the series came with a plethora of powerful characters, we have now ranked Nocturne’s 10 strongest characters based on their combating skills.

Castlevania: Nocturne followed Richter Belmont, upon whom falls the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of the Belmont family. Even though he seems a young and carefree boy, there’s so much more about him that needs to unfold, which, of course, opens the door for a potential second season.

Apart from Richter, there were so many characters in Nocturne who deserve to be acknowledged, be it the side characters or the villains.

Even though there are several characters who are in their growing phase, we have prepared a non-biased list from the experience we’ve gathered after watching them and their unique abilities on our screens.

10. Julia Belmont

Julia Belmont is a descendant of the Belmont family, and she is one of the rare members of her bloodline who has the ability to perform magic as well as being an excellent fighter. Despite her brilliant capabilities, we have ranked her the lowest because we couldn’t get the chance to learn her true potential.

Leaving that aside, it’s worth noting that she is a fearsome character from the Castlevania universe who almost killed the deadly vampire Olrox when she and Richter were approached by the foe himself.

9. Juste Belmont

Juste Belmont is Richter’s grandfather who went into hiding after his wife and best friend’s death. He spent several years in isolation, but one day, he crossed paths with Richter while having a meal at a bar. He showcased his fighting abilities when he killed a bunch of vampires in one go with Richter’s leather whip.

Juste himself revealed to Richter that he was the most proficient magician of the entire Belmont family. Unfortunately, he lost all his magic abilities when he decided not to hunt vampires in his prime following the death of his precious ones. Even though he can not perform magic, he is still good at killing the foes with the whip.

Castlevania: Nocturne does not divulge the true potential of the oldie, but we can expect to see his abilities add to Richter’s abilities in a potential second part.

8. Abbot

Abbot doesn’t come with any physical abilities. Instead, he uses black magic to forge night creatures and supply them to the vampire community. He does this to ensure that whenever the revolutionaries try to harm the church, he will receive help from the evil.

His manipulative yet complex nature helped Messiah become the strongest and get what she wanted. Even if he isn’t a good combatant, there is no denying that he is, of course, one of the strongest characters of the series because of the black powers he holds.

7. Maria Renard

Maria plays a crucial role in the series as she is one of the main protagonists in the Nocturne universe. She is the daughter of Tera and possesses magic abilities. Most of the time, she is seen summoning birds whenever an enemy shows up.

In Castlevania: Nocturne animated series, Maria was seen fighting toe to toe with the deadly vampires, including Drolta. However, she’s not ready to fight an enemy alone yet, so we must wait and see her return as a potent warrior in the upcoming seasons.

6. Annette

Annette travels to meet Richter all the way from the Carribean. Her skills and abilities are seen when she, along with Edouard, protects Richter and his adoptive family from the night creatures. Later, her magic abilities blow everyone’s mind when she creates an entire bridge using her sorcery to run from the vampires. She also has proficiency with metal which allows her to create any weapon out of that.

Annette also excels in swordsmanship, as she is able to fight several vampires using two swords at a time. Besides that, she is not just physically strong but mentally strong too. When Richter asks her to kill Edouard to free him from the night creature life, she agrees, saying that if it’s good for her friend, she will do it.

5. Richter Belmont

You might be thinking, why have we listed Richter as the fifth strongest character and not the first one? Well, that’s because he needs time and has to train hard to become number one. Even though he fights the vampires using his whip, he is not confident of his powers.

Coming from the family of Belmonts, Richter possessed immense powers since childhood, but he lost all his abilities when he lost his mother to death. When he meets Juste, his powers get awakened as Nikolai and his men almost kill him. Even though he got his powers back, he must take time to get a grip on them.

4. Olrox

Olrox was the first vampire to appear in the Netflix series. He killed Julia Belmont and haunted Richter in his nightmares for years. Like every vampire, Olrox also possesses superhuman speed, strength, and agility. But apart from these, what makes him a formidable foe is his shapeshifting abilities. For instance, he can take the form of minimalistic things as well as a gigantic figure.

Olrox is also a great manipulator who can brainwash anyone to accomplish his goals. After Graham’s death, he manipulated his followers and used them for his own selfish desires.

3. Drolta

Drolta is the right hand of the main antagonist of the show, Messiah. She is a sadistic vampire who does not like to kill humans instantly but loves to watch them suffer.

Drolta’s cruelty knows no limits, and that’s why she is one of the loyal vampires of Messiah’s troop, who is always ready to hunt down the teenage boys and girls for the queen. She possesses every trait like the other vampires, but what makes her different is her cunningness.

2. Alucard

Alucard came as a surprise in Nocturne’s universe, as no one saw his cameo coming. He is the one who helped Trevor defeat the mighty Dracula in the original Castlevania.

Castlevania: Nocturne sees Alucard making a shocking entry in its last episode, where he kills Drolta while she attacks Richter from behind. He also confirms his hatred for vampires, so we can expect to see him standing beside Richter in his fight against Messiah. Apart from incredible physical strength, Alucard has flight abilities and can control his sword through his mind.

1. Messiah

Messiah is the strongest character in the series, who controls everything from start to finish. She influenced Abbot to create multiple night creatures. Besides that, she drank the blood of the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet and became more powerful.

Before getting the vampiric transformation, Messiah’s character was no different as she was a serial killer in her human life who loved to torture people before killing them. And now that she is a vampire, it is almost impossible to defeat her. Hence, it remains to be seen how the characters will face this strong entity in the further seasons.

