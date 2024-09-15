Hayao Miyazaki’s first movie coming back to theaters for 45th anniversary

Hayao Miyazaki’s first movie is turning 45 this year, and a special re-release has been announced so more fans can finally check out the historic film.

Although he’s synonymous with Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki had a considerable career in anime movies and TV shows before co-founding the legendary production house. Starting in the late ’60s, he spent years performing various jobs, growing his skills and accruing experience.

He transitioned to the director’s chair in the late ’70s, for The Castle of Cagliostro, a film in the long-running Lupin III franchise. The picture came out in 1979, and now it’s returning to cinemas.

Article continues after ad

The Castle of Cagliostro is coming to theatres in Japan starting November 29, 2024. Right now, the extent of this release and other details haven’t been announced, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.

Given the success of Studio Ghibli, Hayao’s career beforehand has been totally eclipsed by pictures such as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Spirited Away. He’s synonymous with the studio he helped create, build and sustain, and that’s only fitting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But one disappointing aspect is that Castle of Cagliostro doesn’t always get a huge amount of attention, despite being a distinctive part of Hayao’s filmography. It’s not fantastical in the way much of his other work is, but still has that vitality and infectious zest that comes from his narratives.

Whatever kind of story Hayao is telling, there’s always an upbeat energy, a sense of optimism and adventure, and his Lupin III has that in spades. He co-wrote the script with Haruya Yamazaki, a screenwriter for whom this was his biggest credit.

Article continues after ad

All told, Castle of Cagliostro is a gem that doesn’t often come to the big screen, so if you’re in Japan, check it out. We’ll keep you informed of anything in the US or elsewhere for the film. You can use our upcoming anime guide for other legends of the medium to keep an eye on.