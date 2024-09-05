Bungo Stray Dogs manga shocks everyone by killing 3 main characters

Bungo Stray Dogs Chapters 117 and 118 have collectively killed several main characters, leaving readers in shock.

One of the most underrated seinen manga out there, Bungo Stray Dogs is an exciting concoction of supernatural action and thrilling mind games. It’s also frequently criticized for not killing its characters or bringing them back from the dead.

Despite the complaints, no one was prepared to see so many main characters die in the span of only two chapters. In Chapter 117, titled ‘Understood’, we see Bram finally perish, leaving behind Akutagawa to protect Aya.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all. Towards the end of the chapter, Kunikida and Tanizaki face the mysterious Ame-no-Gozan as Atsushi rushes to stop them, but he’s too late. In a shocking scene, Kunikida is killed gruesomely as Atsushi saves Tanizaki in time.

However, the bad times are far from over. In Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 118, titled ‘Mystifying Being’, Tanizaki tries to avenge Kunikida, only to die in front of Atsushi. But things start to look up – at least for some time – as Kenji and Suehiro arrive at the scene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kadokawa Shoten

It doesn’t last long, though, as Kenji is sliced to death as Atsushi looks on in horror. In the span of two chapters, he’s lost three colleagues (whom he considers family) from the Armed Detective Agency. Needless to say, he’s in despair.

But it’s not just Atsushi who’s grieving the deaths of Kunikida, Tanizaki, and Kenji. Fans are equally shocked that the Bungo Stray Dogs manga has killed three main characters. As one wrote on X, “None of us know what’s happening but we do know we’re all sobbing.”

Article continues after ad

“I’M CONVINCED ASAGIRI AND GEGE SWITCHED BCUS WHY THE F**K IS JJK GETTING A HAPPY ENDING AND SUDDENLY EVERYONE’S DYING IN BSD??” commented another user, referring to Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator Gege Akutami.

“He decided not to kill Chuuya and Dazai but at what cost..?” added a third.

A fourth joined, “Nooo, my child! Asagiri, why are you doing this to them? Just look at their little faces. I want to die – I still haven’t gotten over Kunikida, and now you’re killing off the sunshine of BSD.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It looks like Bungo Stray Dogs has finally escaped its “no killing” allegations. Before the Armed Detective Agency members die in Chapters 117 and 118, Chapter 115 horrifyingly killed Teruko. Now fans are left to wonder which character will die next.

While we get over the shock of the new BSD chapter, find out what happened in One Piece Chapter 1125 and Oshi no Ko Chapter 159. You can also check out the details of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending and our view of the My Hero Academia ending.