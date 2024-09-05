Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 118 brings 2 major characters together for the first time

Atsushi and Fyodor interact with each other for the first time in Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 118.

Despite being the protagonist and primary antagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs, they’ve never had a scene together before. A major reason behind that is how they individually work. Atsushi is a straightforward guy who rushes into a fight while Fyodor operates behind the scenes.

As such, the Russian’s true enemy has always been Dazai, who shares his cunningness and taste for twisted plans. The two have been at odds for a long time, though neither has managed to get the better of the other (permanently, that is).

However, Fyodor finally seems to have won this game against Dazai. After tricking Chuuya and him with his supposed death, the villain subsumes Bram’s body and revives himself, before he unleashes the murderous Ame-no-Gozen upon the Armed Detective Agency members.

In Chapters 117 and 118, the mysterious being kills three members – Kunikida, Tanizaki, and Kenji – in gruesome ways, leaving Atsushi in despair. As the young man is grieving, he’s approached by Fyodor, who says he’s come to save Atsushi.

This is where Chapter 118 ends, so we don’t know how Fyodor is planning to ‘save’ the protagonist. But knowing the villain, it’s clear that he has something sinister in mind that has nothing to do with saving anyone. Maybe he’s plotting to use Atsushi’s damaged mental state to serve his agenda.

Like the protagonist, readers are also wary of the Russian’s sudden arrival. One tweeted, “Breaking Atsushi, taking everything away and meeting him at his lowest, welcoming him with his usual kindest smile. Oh Fyodor, the man you are.”

“FYODOR SPARED HIM?! WE FINALLY HAVE THEIR INTERACTION?! PLEASE, WE HAVE TO FIND OUT SOMETHING NEW ABOUT ATSUSHI, IF NOT FROM FYODOR, THEN FROM NO ONE,” wrote another.

A third pointed out, “I need to remind people that Fyodor is a pathological liar and everything coming out of his mouth can have a totally different meaning or none at all. So whatever he’s gonna tell Atsushi, needs to be enjoyed with caution.”

Fyodor’s real intention will hopefully be revealed in the upcoming Chapter 119, which will be released sometime around October 4, 2024.

