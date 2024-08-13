“Brutal” anime that makes viewers feel ill is streaming on Crunchyroll

If you’ve been looking for something really grim and gory, anime fans have the perfect choice, and it’s available to stream.

Not all of the best anime are cheery or heroic. The medium has quite a few properties that are full to the brim of blood and guts, well beyond what you’ll find in the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer.

Hardened viewers started listing the most “brutal” anime on Reddit, with one clear winner at the top – Gantz. The anime show has a reputation for not being for the faint of heart, as evidenced by the fact commenters are stating it made them a little unwell.

“Gantz was one of a few anime that actually made me nauseous. I don’t remember much of it, but there are some scenes that are still burned into my brain,” says one comment.

Starting off with a pair of teenagers who are killed in a subway crash, Gantz becomes a bizarre sci-fi horror series wherein the protagonists are forced to join a war against extraterrestrials. It’s strange, alluring, action-packed, and hugely violent.

Gantz swiftly earned a reputation upon release in 2004 across the internet for being so out there, with all sorts of grotesque scenes and imagery. It’s one of the bigger productions from studio Gonzo, who also made Afro Samurai and Rosario + Vampire among a slew of other, lesser-known series.

As much as people recommended the small-screen version, the manga from Hiroya Oku is considered just as worthwhile. “One of the few times I will say to just read it. Whatever is in the anime is dialed up to 11 in the manga as the stakes keep raising. And the art is clean and brutal,” one Redditor says.

Gantz can be found on Crunchyroll, if you’ve had enough of One Piece or My Hero Academia and want something a little tougher.