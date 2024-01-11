Bruno Mars reveals he’s a Jujutsu Kaisen fan

Bruno Mars recently posted a picture on Instagram – and anime fans were excited to see it, since it confirms the singer’s love for the incredible Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 was released in 2020, and since then, the animanga series has come a long way. The manga’s sales have skyrocketed and the anime series has grown tremendously in terms of popularity. Fans cannot stop talking about it with their friends and family – thanks to Gege Akutami who blessed the community with such a masterpiece.

Article continues after ad

However, things got even better for the series when the second season arrived with the breathtaking animation quality. Besides that, the anime also featured several significant events from the manga, such as Gojo getting sealed and Nanami’s death.

Article continues after ad

At the same time, the manga series is also keeping the fandom on its toes by delivering spectacular chapters every week. So, it’s no wonder that the dark fantasy series is also getting love from some of our beloved celebrities.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bruno Mars surprises JJK fans with his latest Instagram post

Bruno Mars, a popular singer and songwriter, posted a picture on Instagram where’s he’s wearing a Pikachu cap. He is also holding a soft toy in his right hand – however, the part that caught everyone’s attention is the Jujutsu Kaisen manga’s 25th volume in his left hand. Judging from the caption, Bruno Mars might be on vacation or for an event in Tokyo.

Article continues after ad

The photograph received more than one million likes and approximately 19,000 comments from global fans. Jujutsu Kaisen fans who follow Bruno Mars seem excited to know that their favorite singer is a JJK fan. A fan has also mentioned ‘You Are My Special,’ Season 2’s opening song in the comments section.

Article continues after ad

This also comes during a time of controversy for JJK, with criticism directed at its studio MAPPA.