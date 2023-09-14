Boruto voice actor joins Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 cast

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is gathering a lot of attention ahead of its official release, and that’s because a famous voice actor from Boruto will make their debut in the upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has entered its Shibuya Arc, and till now, we have been introduced to several new faces. The series will bring another such character, Ui Ui, to the frame, whose design have already surfaced on social media.

However, more than seeing the new character on their screens, fans are going crazy hearing about their voice actor, who’s already known for their incredible work in several other famous anime series, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Mei Mei was trending on Twitter as fans were showing their immense love for the character, and now, it seems like it’s her brother’s time to shine on the screen.

Boruto voice actor enters Jujutsu Kaisen Universe as Ui Ui

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s upcoming episode will bring none other than Yuko Sanpei to the spotlight as the voice actor for Ui Ui. She also voiced Naruto’s son Boruto in the popular anime series.

The voice actor voices the younger version of Ui Ui in the series. Besides being a part of Boruto and now Jujutsu Kaisen, Sanpei’s previous performances include Kimi Ni Todoke’s Chizuru Yoshida and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s Selim.

Now, talking about Ui Ui, it’s worth noting that the young boy plays a vital role in the Shibuya Incident Arc alongside our main protagonist Yuji Itadori. Ui Ui is Mei Mei’s brother who worships his sister and wants to be at her side no matter how complex the situation is. If someone hurts Mei Mei or disrespects her, Ui Ui develops a strong dislike for that person.

Moreover, don’t judge Ui Ui by his age as he appears to be a kid, but his intellect and maturity level make him way superior to the children of his generation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will arrive on Crunchyroll and Netflix (in selected areas) soon, so let’s get ready for the episode to hit the screens with this new and fascinating entry.

