The Shinju ranked: Who’s the most powerful Boruto Two Blue Vortex villain?

The God Tree Incarnates, aka the Shinju, act as the primary antagonists of Boruto Two Blue Vortex – we’ve ranked all five of them from weakest to strongest.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex begins three years after the events of Part 1. After Isshiki Otsutsuki’s death, the control of the Ten-Tails (God Tree) was passed down to Code. To better utilize the tree’s powers, he created four Shinju from four different shinobi.

The Shinju were created after Code’s Claw Grimes consumed different individuals. But, despite their sources, they all have different personalities and motivations. They also turned out to be stronger than their creator.

Article continues after ad

At present, there are four Shinju in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. However, Chapter 13 teases the arrival of a fifth member, though their source is unknown at the moment. But since they’ll play a significant role in the story forward, we’ve included the unborn Shinju in our ranking.

Article continues after ad

5. Unborn Shinju

Shueisha

In Chapter 13, Jura and Mamushi retreat to their hideout to revive Hidari from the Soul Thorn. But there’s another object there; a new seed that Matsuri is cultivating. By the end of the chapter, the object is about to hatch, birthing the fifth Shinju.

Article continues after ad

As of yet, we don’t know which character was consumed to create the new incarnate. Many believe it’ll be a familiar character like Guy or Kakashi. But the most plausible case is that it’s created by Shinki, who appears in Kashin Koji’s foresight as a Shinju.

4. Mamushi

Shueisha

Created from Bug, an Outer from Kara, Mamushi is likely the current weakest Shinju. It’s difficult to say for sure as neither he nor Matsuri have had many opportunities to fight yet. Still, given he’s created from a non-shinobi, it’s safe to assume he’s weaker than his peers.

Article continues after ad

That being said, Mamushi is still incredibly strong. In Chapter 4, he has a brief clash against Boruto where he demonstrates exceptional strength and speed. He can also turn his arm into a huge carnivorous plant. What’s more, he appears to be a strong sensor as he’s able to sense Eida spying on him with her Senringan in Chapter 5.

Article continues after ad

3. Matsuri

Shueisha

The only female member of the group, Matsuri is created from Konoha’s Meogi, Konohamaru’s friend and Team 10’s instructor. She appears to be just as strong as Mamushi, but unlike him, she has the edge of being created from a ninja, and thus, having access to her ninjutsu.

Article continues after ad

Aside from this, Matsuri has another ability which is hinted at in Chapter 13: she can harvest Soul Thorns to create new Shinju. This could mean they no longer need Code to increase their numbers. It also makes her invaluable to the team.

2. Hidari

Shueisha

In a shocking twist, Chapter 4 reveals Sasuke was consumed by Code’s Claw Grime and turned into a tree. From his chakra, Hidari was born. He’s currently the second strongest Shinju, which is to be expected as he’s created from one of the most powerful shinobi of all time.

Article continues after ad

Hidari has access to most of Sasuke’s techniques that don’t require a Sharingan. He can use Chidori and Lightning Release fluently. Hidari can also use Uchiha Clan’s Fire Release and Wood Release as well.

Article continues after ad

Hidari is strong enough to instantly defeat Konohamaru. Though Sarada gives him a tough fight, she ultimately loses to him. Boruto successfully defeats the Shinju with his Uzuhiko technique.

1. Jura

Shueisha

Jura is the apparent leader of the Shinju. He’s also the indisputable strongest of the bunch. Out of the four (soon to be five), he’s also the most mysterious as we don’t know his source. All we know is, he must’ve been created by a very powerful individual as he’s even stronger than Hidari.

Article continues after ad

So far, he’s shown his prowess out of his group the most. He can sense specific chakra inside a person; most notably he’s able to tell Himawari contains Kurama inside her even before she finds out. He’s also exceptionally fast and strong and is proficient in Wood Release.

Jura can create miniature-tailed beast bombs with his eye, a feature none of his fellow Shinju has demonstrated. He’s strong enough to have defeated Himawari in her Bijuu mode and to have Boruto rescue her silently without trying to fight him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kashin Koji’s vision in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 shows the Shinju prominently. This means they’re likely going to be major antagonists throughout the entire story. The vision also shows Jura as the leader, so he’s going to stay as the strongest God Tree Incarnate.

For more on the these ninjas, find out if Inojin dies in the manga and what happened to Naruto during the time skip. You can also find out if Shikamaru is the new Hokage.