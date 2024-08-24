Boruto Two Blue Vortex interview appears to confirm the most popular ship

In a recent interview, Boruto Two Blue Vortex creators revealed a key detail about Sarada’s outfit, and fans are convinced that it confirms her romance with the protagonist.

While Boruto Two Blue Vortex is centered around the brotherhood between Kawaki and the titular protagonist, Sarada is a big part of the story. She’s one of the few people who haven’t been affected by Eida’s Omnipotence.

She’s remembered Boruto all this time and has been sure of his innocence. But it appears there’s been more to her feelings than we’ve previously thought.

Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto shared the truth behind Sarada’s oversized jacket in a recent interview. She wears the boy’s jacket deliberately as a remembrance of Boruto. What’s more, she even buys the same brand as him.

This detail makes it obvious how much he means to her and how she’s missed him during the time skip. Fans are convinced that it means the Boruto-Sarada ship is all set to sail, if not now, then sometime in the future.

“Yes, it’s too big for her, but she still wears it because of Boruto. This is true love ngl,” wrote a user on X.

“You can’t tell me this isn’t adorable, the fact that Sarada wears the same brand of clothes as Boruto to remember him. No wonder her jacket is so big on her,” tweeted another user.

“Sarada standing up for Boruto and rebelling against Konoha by wearing his brand of clothing is so goated. She’s truly Boruto’s ride or die,” shared a third.

“I’m just waiting for Borusara to announce that they’ll be a couple!!!” one more fan commented.

The manga’s creators also shared the truth behind Boruto’s serious personality in Part 2, as readers have noticed that the hero acts more serious and edgy than in Part 1. It turns out to be deliberate on his part, as Boruto acts more like Sasuke to remember him.

