Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 Spoilers teases the Rasengan: Uzuhiko technique

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 is close to its monthly release, and here, we have revealed to you what the early spoilers of the chapter hint at.

In the previous chapter, we see how Boruto and his allies deal with Code and his monsters. Also, we see Boruto finally meeting Sarada after almost three years; however, instead of catching up with his friends, Boruto focuses on the fight in front of him.

Boruto overwhelms Code with his new abilities, but he doesn’t use any lethal force against the enemy. Our beloved protagonist keeps asking Code about the location of Ten Tails and promises to spare him if Code reveals the information.

However, Code doesn’t take anything that comes out of Boruto’s mouth seriously, so fans expect to see Boruto getting even more severe in Chapter 3. Well, let’s say that you won’t be disappointed with the events that will unfold in the upcoming chapter.

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 3 spoilers tease the Ninja’s new abilities

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 3 cover page features Himawari in all her glory, making fans awestruck. The chapter will be titled ‘Uzuhiko.’

The anticipated chapter starts with showing Boruto going to Code to flaunt his new fighting techniques, but the latter is already prepared to dodge every attack of the Ninja. Seeing Boruto’s movement, every fan believes that there is no better teacher than Sasuke on this entire planet. Well, Code’s followers pray for his well-being as Boruto can be seen overwhelming him in the panel.

The Ninja continues asking Code to take him to the Ten Tails, or else he will not take a second to kill him. Code does not take Boruto’s words seriously.

Code tries to hit Boruto, but he misses the shot several times. Initially, he thinks that it’s just that Boruto is able to dodge his attacks, but he cannot figure out the way he is able to do so. The next moment, Boruto sends Code flying using his new technique, which is called Rasengan: Uzuhiko. The new technique of the Ninja is basically similar to the rotation of the stars.

In the next panel, we see Kawaki, who makes use of his dojutsu to foil Code’s plan to flee. However, Code escapes using the creature. Shikamaru wants to eradicate his army following his escape. Seeing Kawaki after three long years, Boruto asks him how he is doing.

Before Code’s departure, Boruto had placed a Toad in his pocket so that he could learn about Ten Tails whereabouts. Even if Boruto gets to know about Ten Tails’ location, he is astonished at how Code has stolen all the chakras.

