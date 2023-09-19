Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Release date, time and where to read

Boruto fans were delighted to see the super cool transformation of Naruto’s little boy and Sarada in the first anticipated chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Besides that, Boruto’s mega entry in the chapter is one of the primary reasons why fans look forward to Chapter 2.

Boruto Part 2 arrived with Chapter 1 in August, and it has more than 6 lakh views on Manga Plus. That also makes it sit among the top 3 hottest manga on the digital platform.

Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation saw our protagonist not being strong enough to protect himself. Later, with the help of Sarada, Boruto received training from Sasuke.

However, the grown-up Boruto, whom we met in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s first chapter, seems someone who can save himself and his close ones (it was evident from his banger entry in the previous chapter).

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Here’s a time schedule that will help you track the chapter on the platforms mentioned above in your region:

8:00am PDT

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

The community reacts to Boruto’s new swordsman skills

In Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, we saw Boruto returning to Konoha after four years of training with Sasuke. The chapter didn’t show much of him, but the early spoilers for the upcoming chapter hinted at what we will see further.

Some leaked panels of Boruto Part 2 Chapter 2 teased Boruto’s swordsman skills, and fans have started comparing him with One Piece‘s Zoro, who is said to be one of the most potent swordsmen in the anime universe.

As usual, social media gets flooded with several comments arguing about the same. Several anime enthusiasts believe Boruto is better than Zoro, and others think he cannot be like the green-haired swordsman. One of the comments also reads that Boruto has been trained by Sasuke, who himself doesn’t have any extraordinary swordsman skills. So, how can he craft a sword battler to compete with someone like Zoro?

Well, nothing is known entirely regarding his new skills, so let’s wait and see if he has really become a potent swordsman or if fans are just being biased and comparing him with Zoro.

