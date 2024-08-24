Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14: Release date & spoiler speculation

Now that Boruto has been arrested by the Konoha shinobi, what’ll happen next in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14?

The plot of Boruto Two Blue Vortex is becoming clearer with every new chapter. From the beginning, the protagonist’s whereabouts during the time skip have been a mystery. But we finally learn the truth in Chapter 13.

Boruto met Kashin Koji during this period and learned of the world’s bleak fate. The Jiraiya lookalike also revealed his power of foresight. Thanks to it, he knew the truth behind Naruto’s fight against Isshiki and Boruto’s death at Kawaki’s hands in different timelines.

The chapter also teased the arrival of a new villain as the Shinju prepare for the birth of a new member. With another antagonist in the picture, things are going to get serious in the manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 will be released on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Fans will be able to read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations for free.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 spoiler speculation

Assuming Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 will be the direct continuation of the previous chapter, we’ll see the aftermath of the hero’s arrest. He’ll obviously have to divulge some information about the Shinju, but whether he’ll reveal anything about Kashin Koji’s Prescience is yet to be seen.

The exciting prospect about Boruto’s arrest is how it’ll affect Eida’s Omnipotence. People have forgotten about his true identity, which has been helped by his absence from the village. But now that he’s back, they may sense that something’s wrong with their memories.

If this does happen, it’ll put a damper on Kawaki’s plans. But even if not everyone doubts the truth, Himawari will most likely question her reality, especially with Kurama inside her. Maybe she’ll finally remember her brother, leading to a heartwarming reunion.

Aside from the Boruto debacle, we’ll finally get to see who the fifth Shinju is. Many theories are going around about the new member, with people thinking it’ll be someone familiar like Guy or Kakashi. However, most plausibly, it’ll be Shinki who appears in Kashin Koji’s vision as a Shinju.

We'll have to wait for the chapter to see what really happens.