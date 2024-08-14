Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 finally delivers a flashback of the time-skip

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 preview reveals what happened to the protagonist during the time skip and how he met Kashin Koji.

The events of Boruto Two Blue Vortex start three years after the first part. We see the protagonist returning to Konoha after Kawaki alters everyone’s memories with Eida’s Omnipotence.

Since then, Boruto’s whereabouts during the blank period have been a mystery. He’s come back a lot stronger and bleaker than before, indicating something horrible must’ve happened to him. On top of that, there was no sign of Sasuke with him.

The mystery of Sasuke is eventually revealed when we learn that he’s been turned into a tree after Hidari was created from his DNA. However, that still leaves questions about how Boruto got so strong and how he knew so much about Shinju.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 is finally answering those questions, at least some of them. In the new chapter, we see a glimpse of Boruto with Kashin Koji. From the preview, it looks like he’s been summoned to one of Orochimaru’s old hideouts.

Kashin Koji reveals he’s hidden the entrance of the cave with a genjutsu, ensuring their security. He also shares how the frogs he commands are all artificially made. The preview ends with Boruto asking him who he is and how he knows his name.

From the sneak peek, we can expect their complete encounter in the chapter. Boruto’s familiarity with Kashin Koji is another mystery we’ve wondering about. Chapter 13 is now finally giving us the backstory of their connection.

Aside from the flashback, we’ll also probably see the Konoha shinobi trying to fight Jura in the upcoming chapter. In Chapter 12, we learned about the Soul Thorn before Jura shot Boruto through the chest. Chapter 13 will show us the aftermath.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 will be released on August 20, 2024. Until then, find out how Kurama came back and if Inojin dies in the manga. You can also find out if Himawari is the new jinchuriki of Kurama.

