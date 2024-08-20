Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 teases the rise of another Shinju

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 paves the way for a new villain as the Shinju wait for a new member to join them.

From the beginning of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the Shinju has acted as the primary antagonists. After being introduced in Chapter 4, Jura, Hidari, Mamushi, and Matsuri invade Konoha looking for Naruto Uzumaki, the jinchuriki of Kurama.

The four of them – particularly Jura and Hidari – have proven to be very powerful opponents. After briefly fighting Sarada, Hidari almost kills her before she’s saved by Boruto. Jura, on the other hand, is even stronger as shown when he almost kills Inojin and fights Himawari.

As if the four aren’t dangerous enough, they are about to get a new teammate soon. In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13, Jura and Mamushi retreat with the Soul Thorn to revive Hidari. But the chapter’s ending shows there’s another one in their hideout, ready to bloom soon.

Matsuri says she’s waiting to see who comes out of the new Soul Thorn, meaning they don’t know whose DNA was cultivated for it. This gives the story the perfect opportunity to introduce a shocking comeback, as the new Shinju may wear a face we all know very well.

Jura commands Matsuri to harvest the Soul Thorn while he thinks of a name for their new teammate. This means we’ll see the new villain in the upcoming Chapter 14.

Aside from teasing the new antagonist, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 also reveals Boruto’s flashback of how he met Kashin Koji for the first time. Through his memories, we learn Kashin Koji can see many versions of the future and what was supposed to happen during Naruto’s biggest fight.

The chapter ends with Boruto being captured by the Konoha shinobi. So, in the next chapter, we’ll not only see the new Shinju but will also learn more about their secret from the protagonist.

