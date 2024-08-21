Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 scene called out for “plot armor”

One particular scene featuring Boruto and Jura in Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 is being called out by fans for using “plot armor”.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex shows the Shinju invading Konoha to look for Naruto, the Seventh Hokage and the jinchuriki of Kurama. However, since he’s trapped inside a pocket dimension, they find other opponents instead.

After Boruto saves Himawari from Jura and Sarada from Hidari, he defeats Sasuke’s look-alike with his strongest technique. But they can’t enjoy the victory for long as Jura shoots Boruto through the chest and promises to kill him in Chapter 12.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13, though, we see Mamushi interrupting the scene. The Shinju tells Jura that Matsuri’s back in their hideout. So, Jura decides to retreat to use the Soul Thorn to revive Hidari, and spares Boruto’s life.

While this saves the protagonist, fans find this scene to be the blatant use of “plot armor”. Jura had plenty of time to fatally shoot Boruto in the time he was talking, but he chose to speak instead and ultimately left without killing his enemy.

This makes very little sense, but it’s understandable. Shonen protagonists usually receive a lot of plot armor. It’s necessary to show the urgency of a situation while keeping the hero alive for the story’s sake. Still, fans think the lack of subtleness in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 was too much to ignore.

“Jura leaving Boruto alive is just plot armor IMO,” posted one user on Reddit. Another commented: “The man’s barely alive and Jura’s not even out of breath. ‘We have to retreat’.”

A third wrote, “Dude is casually floating around, shooting the shit with Bug’s Shinju who clearly was in no rush either. In that time he could have got off another shot or used another jutsu.”

“Is there a lore reason he didn’t resume taking the shot? Is he stupid?” called out a fourth.

While Jura letting Boruto live is controversial, it does move the story forward. But our hero is far from being safe as Konohamaru arrests him after the Shinju retreat in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13. What happens to him next is yet to be seen.

