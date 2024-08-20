Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 reveals shocking truth about Naruto’s biggest fight

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 reveals what was supposed to happen to Naruto during his fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki.

The Naruto vs. Isshiki battle is one of the highlights of the Boruto anime and manga. It not only shows Naruto at peak power with the Baryon Mode but also has the series’ most tragic moment. As repayment for the huge power-up, Kurama sacrifices himself to save his jinchuriki.

However, that wasn’t meant to be – at least in most timelines. In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13, Kashin Koji reveals his ability of foresight. As time is not singularly linear, he can see every potential future out there.

In Boruto’s flashback, it’s revealed when he almost died after his fight against Jigen (and Isshiki), he gained this ability and saw many possibilities for the future. In many of them, Naruto died from exerting the Baryon Mode during his fight against Isshiki.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Kurama sacrificed himself and was later revived inside Himawari. Some of the credit for that goes to Kawaki who distracted Isshiki and bought Kurama senough time to protect Naruto.

Kashin Koji’s reveal is a grave reminder of what could’ve happened to the beloved character. Though Naruto is no longer the protagonist of the story, he’s still the franchise’s most popular character. His death is something nobody wants from the manga.

Aside from Naruto’s bleak fate in other timelines, Kashin Koji also reveals what was supposed to happen to Boruto. The boy was killed by Kawaki in most timelines, followed by Kawaki being devoured by the Divine Tree, which led to the world’s end.

However, like his father, Boruto survived. He also promised to save the world at all costs, but not by killing Kawaki. Impressed by his determination, Kashin Koji promised to teach Boruto everything he’d learned from his foresight, leading to the protagonist’s power-up.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is getting more serious now that we know what awaits the world. Until the manga’s next chapter is out, find out what is the only way to save Sasuke and what fans wish for when the anime returns.